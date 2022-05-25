(WYTV)- The people who rush to help us in an emergency, the people trying to keep us alive, who are these people who jump out of the ambulance?

They’re emergency medical technicians, right? Or are they paramedics?

Maybe emergency medical responders…they all mean something different, the higher up you are in the hierarchy, the more duties you can perform.

First, you have the emergency medical responder, someone trained to provide basic medical care with minimal equipment.

It takes about 60 hours of training, an EMR can give CPR, fit on a mask for ventilation, determine if there’s trauma, take vital signs, put together a splint and handle patients in shock or diabetic emergencies.

The next major category is emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, whose training program lasts roughly 150 hours or longer. They can do everything EMRs can do, plus deliver babies and deal with burns or exposure to hazardous materials. They manage respiratory, cardiac, and trauma emergencies. Then come the paramedics with 1200 to 1800 hours training.

Paramedics can read an EKG, an electrocardiogram, as well as other monitors and complex equipment.

They can also give oral and intravenous medications. The exact duties and training can differ from state to state, .and you might see an extra category called “advanced EMTs.”

If a patient has a contagious disease, an EMT or a paramedic can decontaminate the ambulance.

Being an EMR, EMT or a paramedic is physically strenuous and can be stressful with a lot of kneeling, bending, and lifting while caring for and moving patients.

Don’t forget to say thanks.