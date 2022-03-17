(WYTV)- What does Erin go bragh mean?

It’s roots lie in rebellion. The word “Erin” is an old Irish word for “Ireland.”

The second part of the phrase is “go bragh” means “til the end of time.” So Erin go bragh in Gaelic translates to “Ireland to the end of time.” Historians believe the origin of the phrase dates back to the Irish Rebellion of 1798 when a group of Irish rebels staged an uprising to protest British rule.

They were unsuccessful, the Brits fought and defeated them in battle. Before their fight, the rebels had put the expression “Erin go Brah” on their banners and flags as a rallying cry.

We see it in this country in the 1840’s, used on an old green and gold Irish flag from Saint Patrick’s Battalion: it fought in the Mexican American war on the side of the Mexicans.

Today, the phrase is translated as simply “Ireland forever” shouted at parades or in place of “cheers,” as a toast with a mug of green beer.

Remember this Irish proverb: “Never iron a four-leaf clover, because you don’t want to press your luck.”

Or this Irish blessing: “Here’s to a long life and a merry one. A quick death and an easy one. A pretty girl and an honest one.

A cold beer and another one!”