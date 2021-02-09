Mars will be a busy planet the next few weeks

An orbiter is scheduled to land on Mars today and take some pictures

(WYTV) – The United Arab Emirates’ orbiter reaches Mars Tuesday. It’s supposed to orbit the planet and take photos.

Sometime Wednesday, China has an unmanned spacecraft that will go into orbit and release a lander to the surface.

Then — the big arrival — Thursday, February 18. NASA’s newest rover called Perseverance lands on Mars to collect rocks for an eventual return to earth. It’ll scoop out rocks and soil, and put the samples into cylinders.

In the next decade, a future unmanned lander will pick them up, blast off from Mars and return them to earth.

Perseverance will stay behind. It weighs a ton and it carries microphones so we’ll be able to hear it land, hear its wheels crunch over Mars’ rocks, hear the wind blow.

Perseverance is aiming for an ancient river delta that seems a logical spot for once holding life.

For the fun part, Perseverance carries a little helicopter — a drone called Ingenuity.

In March, Perseverance will deploy the drone, back off around 300 feet and light her off.

The drone will have cameras and we’ll see Mars as we never have before — just a little above the surface, anywhere from three feet to 30 feet, just to see if we can do it. The first powered flight on any planet beyond earth.

On average, it takes signals 20 minutes or so to reach Mars and another 20 to come back to earth, so these little robot machines are on their own.

The U.S. is still the only country to successfully land on Mars, beginning with the 1976 Vikings.

Two spacecraft are still active on the surface — Curiosity and InSight. Six spacecraft are currently orbiting Mars — three from the U.S., two from Europe and one from India.