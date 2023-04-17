(WYTV) — The diamond is considered the king of birthstones, probably the most popular gem on the planet. Diamonds are the birthstone of anyone born in April.

The word “diamond” came from “Adama,” a Greek word that means the hardest substance. It is ten times harder than steel.

Diamond is the hardest material known to man — only another diamond can scratch it.

All of Earth’s natural diamonds were formed more than a billion years ago when pure carbon was put under incredibly high pressure and temperatures. Up until the 1700s, the only place in the world where you could mine for diamonds was India.

Diamonds have only been the gemstone of choice for engagement rings since the 1930s. Before that, most women wanted rubies or sapphires.

Nobles and important soldiers of ancient Rome wore breastplates laced with diamonds. They believed that the diamond would help protect them from harm.

With 600 million carats, Russia’s diamond reserve is the largest in the world. The next largest diamond reserve is Botswana’s 300 million carats.

The largest clear-cut diamond in the world is the Cullinan I diamond, a 530-carat diamond found in South Africa, now part of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom. Among the colored diamonds, yellow means thoughtfulness, blue is willpower and inspiration, pink for creativity.

Diamonds aren’t just found on Earth. Extraterrestrial diamonds are abundant in meteorites, stars, and on Neptune and Uranus.