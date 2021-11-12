Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas” backlash

(WYTV)- For Mariah Carey fans, the holiday season begins the first time they hear her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on the radio.



And that’s earlier and earlier each year.



But not everyone longs to see and hear the unofficial queen of Christmas back each November and December.



Food & Wine magazine reports that a bar in Dallas, Texas called the Stoneleigh P has banned “All I Want” from its jukebox until December 1, and even after that day can play only once an evening.



Carey’s fans are upset.



That Dallas bar has taken a stand against Mariah’s Christmas song for the past three years, and it’s gotten the attention of the internet.



One Twitter user asked “is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?”



“All I Want for Christmas Is You” wasn’t guaranteed to be a hit.



Mariah Carey recorded a Christmas album at the peak of her career in 1993 and challenged herself to create a new holiday classic. All I Want from the album went on to become the most downloaded holiday single of all time.