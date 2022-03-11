Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Beginning Sunday, March 13, 68 college basketball teams will battle for the NCAA championship trophy after a tournament nicknamed “March Madness.”

Fast fact: the UCLA Bruins are the winningest team with 11 championships.

Who first used the expression “March Madness?”

In March of 1939, an Illinois high school basketball coach named Henry Porter wrote an article for the Illinois High School Association magazine and he titled it “March Madness,” referring to the Illinois high school basketball tournament.

(Fast fact: 1939 also saw the first NCAA championship game; The University of Oregon beat Ohio State).

The nickname March Madness caught on around Illinois.

Then, CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger used the expression while covering the NCAA tournament in 1982. He said he had heard it in Chicago, and the NCAA latched onto it.

By the 1990s, the Illinois High School Association, still around from the ’30s wanted to trademark the words, but by this time, college basketball claimed it, too.

They compromised: the NCAA and the Illinois group formed the March Madness Athletic Association. Illinois could use the expression for its state tournament, and the NCAA could use it on the college level.

By 2012, Illinois, for some reason, dropped out of the agreement so college basketball, the NCAA alone, says let’s all enjoy March Madness.