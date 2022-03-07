(WYTV)- What do you know about March?

In old Roman calendars, one year used to be ten months long, starting in March and ending in December. The “Ides of March” was a day on the Roman calendar equivalent to March 15th…

The Romans considered it a deadline for settling debts. If you were born in March, your birth flower is a daffodil. The month has two birthstones: aquamarine and bloodstone, and two zodiac signs: Pisces and Aries.

March is the equivalent of September in the Southern Hemisphere. Here’s an odd calendar fact: every year, March and June finish on the same day of the week, that never changes. Many animals start waking up from hibernation in March.

The name for March comes from Mars, the Roman god of war. The Anglo-Saxons called March by two names; the “Stormy month” and the “Rugged month.” Back in the older days, March was when military campaigns would pick up again after being put on hold for winter.

Statistically, March is the most unproductive month of the year in this country thanks to college basketball and “March Madness.” We’re too busy placing bets and watching games.