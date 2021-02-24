Many recover from COVID-19 symptoms in 4 weeks, but what about those who don’t?

Right now, there's no way to tell who's going to experience ongoing symptoms after fighting coronavirus

(WYTV) – Most people who catch the coronavirus recover in about four weeks, but for others, the symptoms can linger for months, and you didn’t have to be in the hospital because of it either.

Your symptoms could have been fairly mild.

“We don’t really know right now how many patients will develop these long COVID symptoms after they have had this infection. Studies look at anywhere between 10% and 80%, so there could be a large number of people who are experiencing symptoms well after that four-week time period when we expect people to normally recover,” said Dr. Kristin Englund of the Cleveland Clinic.

After a COVID-19 infection, you could still feel tired, headachy, have trouble catching your breath or chest pain.

For others, it’s brain fog or memory issues, anxiety and depression.

If you’ve had a confirmed case of coronavirus and still aren’t feeling well after four weeks, talk to your family doctor.