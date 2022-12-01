(WYTV)- Want to see Len learn how to drive a manual-transmission car? CLICK HERE



About 13% of the cars you can buy in the U.S. come with a manual transmission…that’s just a bit more than 30 models. In 2011, three times as many, 37% came with a stick shift.

Manuals usually run about $800 to $1,000 cheaper than their automatic twins, they age better: a ten year-old manual is more efficient than a ten year old automatic.

Gas mileage is better with a manual, two to five miles per gallon better. Where are they?

80% of manual transmission cars made around world end up in Asia or Europe. This may surprise you: two thirds of American drivers today say they can drive a stick.

But carmakers say the demand for manual transmissions has really fallen off. At one time, most of us bought cars with a manual transmission, an automatic transmission was a real luxury feature.

You can still find a manual on a less expensive car: the transmissions themselves are cheap to build and easy to fix.

Some come with only a manual transmission, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. for example.

The future, they say, is electric. Like it or not.

Electric cars have no engines, they need no multi-gear transmissions at all. The very idea of a manual transmission may become a thing of the past.