Mammograms and the COVID-19 vaccine

(WYTV) – We recently talked about how after a COVID vaccine, you might notice swollen lymph nodes. That’s common, but something swollen can seem like a breast lump.

So what should a woman do if she’s scheduled for a mammogram screening around the time of her vaccination?

The best advice? Get the vaccination.

Yes, there’s a chance the mammogram will pick up a swollen lymph node, which might mean more testing. But women shouldn’t be alarmed if they’re called back.

“If we do see lymph node enlargement on a screening mammogram, what the Society of Breast Imaging is recommending is that, essentially, we bring the patients back, do a targeted ultrasound just to get a good idea of what those lymph nodes look like, and then we’re just monitoring them. So we’re recommending a follow-up 4 to 12 weeks after the second dose of the vaccine,” said Dr. Laura Dean, with the Cleveland Clinic.

To try to prevent false positives on a mammogram, schedule mammograms before the first dose of vaccine or 4 to 6 weeks after the second dose.

It’s always a good idea to let your doctor or medical team know if you’ve been vaccinated recently.