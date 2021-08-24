Mail-order brides are a real thing

(WYTV) – Can you really go online and order a bride from another country?

Yes. The process has nearly 3,000 mail order bride agencies around the world and some 500 in the United States.

Think of a dating service where the goal is more than just meeting others – it’s marriage.

In the U.S., mail order bride services must follow the International Marriage Broker Regulation Act of 2005.

They must do extensive background checks on men. The information goes to the women so they can make an informed decision. No man using this agency can contact a woman unless she says yes first.

It’s all done to protect women, many who are coming to America as foreigners.

The idea that men are buying women and the women have no say and no free will is not true. The mail order brides are very much in control – or at least, they should know what they’re doing.

Most mail order bride services offer translation services – but beyond the cost of immigration, most mail clients will have spent between $6,000-10,000 to a find a wife this way. The men are usually older and wealthy.

If you’re curious, there are mail order husband websites out there – but they aren’t nearly as popular as their female counterparts.