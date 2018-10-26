Madison Seminary Haunted Preview
Watch the whole story Halloween morning on Daybreak!
(WYTV) - Every Halloween, Len Rome takes Daybreak viewers to a true haunted establishment.
This year, he heads north to the Madison Seminary in Lake County, Ohio.
There are voices and shadowy figures lurking in this historic building.
At Madison Seminary, there is a history of doctors who abused their patients.
Some say it is the most haunted place in northeast Ohio.
Watch the video preview and judge for yourself when the story airs on Halloween morning!
