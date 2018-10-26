Daybreak

Madison Seminary Haunted Preview

Watch the whole story Halloween morning on Daybreak!

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 08:13 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 12:51 PM EDT

Madison Seminary Haunted Preview

(WYTV) - Every Halloween, Len Rome takes Daybreak viewers to a true haunted establishment.

This year, he heads north to the Madison Seminary in Lake County, Ohio.

There are voices and shadowy figures lurking in this historic building.

At Madison Seminary, there is a history of doctors who abused their patients.

Some say it is the most haunted place in northeast Ohio.

Watch the video preview and judge for yourself when the story airs on Halloween morning!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss