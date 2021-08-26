Lucky numbers

(WYTV) – What’s your lucky number?

Do you have one…and is it seven?

Here’s why you’re not the only one and it’s more to do with mathematics than superstition.

So what about seven?

There are the Seven Wonders of the World, the seven dwarfs, seven days in a week, seven colors in the rainbow, seven swans a-swimming, seven notes on a musical scale and seven deadly sins.

The Guardian newspaper in Great Britain set out to find the world’s favorite number in a massive, public vote and 44,000 replies came back.

People picked odd numbers more than even ones.

A lot of people liked the number eight; it resembles the Chinese character for weather.

More people liked three for their lucky number but in first place was seven.

We find a strong connection between the number seven and many religions around the globe.

Lucky number seven is the basis for many myths and folklore.

Ancient beliefs from around the world held that the seventh son of the seventh son would be gifted with magical powers, both good and evil.

In the Bible, we read that God created the world in six days and used the seventh day to rest….so seven evokes a feeling of completeness.

In both Islam and Judaism, there are seven heavens.

Muslims walk around the Kaaba, a building at the center of Islam’s most important mosque, seven times.

Seven represents harmony in Confucianism.

There are seven higher worlds and seven underworlds in Hinduism.

In Buddhism, the newborn Buddha takes seven steps.

If you show people a collection of objects randomly scattered on a tabletop or on a computer screen, seven is the largest number of objects they will recognize without counting.

Beyond that, you have to count or group them somehow, but up to seven, you can recognize the number of things immediately.