Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

Don’t like waiting at the airport and all that airline hassle?

For an experience that’s more about the journey than the destination, take the world’s longest train rides.

This from Reader’s Digest: the Trans-Siberian Railway offers the longest continuous train journey on planet Earth.

It takes you 5,772 miles from Moscow in western Russia to Vladivostok off the coast of the Sea of Japan.

You will pass through several time zones over six days. Out the window, watch the Ural Mountains slide by and see Lake Baikal, the deepest lake in the world.

Second on the list is the train ride from Toronto to Vancouver, Canada: 2,775 miles.

That’s a three day trip that takes you through the Canadian Rockies and some thick forests.

The longest continuous train route in the United States is on board the California Zephyr.

This train takes riders a little over 51 hours, just over two days, to complete the 2,438 mile trip from Chicago to San Francisco.

You’ll find other long train rides across China, Australia and India.

And you can take the train from downtown Paris, France to downtown Moscow, Russia. It’s called the Paris to Moscow Express: 1,998 miles.