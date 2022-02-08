Longest lightning bolt

(WYTV)- The World Meteorological Organization tells us it’s recorded the longest lighting bolt ever at 477 and 2/10 miles.

The bolt came on April 29, 2020, when the lightning flashed across three states: Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It jumped from cloud to cloud. The previous world record was a 440 mile long bolt in Brazil in 2018.

We used to measure lightning bolts from the ground but now satellites do it and it’s much more precise.

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration saw those two long bolts we mentioned.

And we have a record for a lightning bolt that lasted the longest: on June 18, 2020, a strike flashed for 17 seconds over Uruguay and northern Argentina.



These bolt, of course, are rare. The average length of a lightning bolt is about ten miles and lasting a second or so. Lightning is an electrical discharge. most lightning happens inside a cloud, but sometimes it jumps between the cloud and the ground.



A positive electric charge from the ground connects with the negative charge from the clouds and, presto, you have your lightning.