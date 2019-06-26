Local entrepreneur talks about Spark-eez, strike-to-light sparklers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local entrepreneur stopped by WYTV to talk about his Strike-to-Light Sparklers, which can be used for your Fourth of July celebrations.

Inventor Warren McClurg talked about Spark-eez, which came about after his youngest daughter had problems igniting a standard sparkler with a lighter.

According to the company’s website, Spark-eez was conceived to make the process of igniting sparklers safer and easier. The sparklers light instantly with the stroke of an attached strike pad, eliminating the need for outside ignition.

Spark-eez can be ordered online.

