Limiting social media can improve your mood, studies say

(WYTV) – There’s little doubt social media plays a big part in many of our lives. It helps us connect with family and friends, but sometimes it can drive us crazy.

Social media isn’t always the healthiest kind of connection. Just think about recent politics and the stress that can bring.

New research shows if you limit your time on social media to no more than 30 minutes a day, your mood can actually improve.

“I think when we say, ‘Okay, I am going to check social media at this time of the day’ and keep it to that and not check it the first thing in the morning and not check it every time they have a break so that they have some regulation to their day and their time, I think that’s helpful,” said Jane Pernotto-Ehrman from the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s easy to feel a mix of emotions when you’re on social media, ranging from jealousy to anger.

If you find yourself getting upset or constantly checking your newsfeed, you may want to consider taking a break.