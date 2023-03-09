(WYTV) – Have you ever the music in restaurants during dinner or drink hours or on Friday and Saturday nights?

Studies have shown that loud music can increase how much you eat by up to 25%.

You’ll also drink more than those who listen to slower, softer music or no music at all.

It’s not just music. The lighting, the decor, and even the color of the plates on the table and the colors of the walls can influence our eating habits.

Yellow, red and orange can make people feel hungrier.

Is the restaurant a bit chilly?

Lowering the temperature of a dining room by 10 degrees can entice you to eat nearly 20% more.

People tend to eat less when they are in a relaxing, warm environment with dim light and muted colors.

So the next time you’re dining out on a busy night, listen for the music, look for the colors, and try to keep warm.

All of these things might be influencing your eating habits more than you realize.

A final tip: should you order dessert?

Just wait 20 minutes after you’ve eaten before ordering dessert. That’s how long it takes to feel full.