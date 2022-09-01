(WYTV) – Can we finally answer a question candy lovers have been asking since 1970: How many licks does it take to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop?

In 2015, scientists at New York University concluded that the answer was 1000 — that was humans licking — they published their study in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics. They focused on how materials dissolve within a fluid flow — in this case, hard candy and saliva.

Purdue University students designed the first licking machine and averaged 341 licks to the center.

An experiment at the University of Michigan found 411 licks the magic number.

Students at Bellarmine University in Louisville used humans and also considered gender and candy color to get to a final number; they found that an orange Tootsie Pop takes an average of 148 licks to consume, while a grape pop averages 198 licks.

Tootsie Roll may have gotten it right when it said the world may never know the true answer after all.