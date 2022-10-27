(WYTV) – A public library is full of books, of course, and sometimes a whole lot more.

All across America, public libraries — and this includes those in the Mahoning Valley — are expanding their services with computers and Internet access, DVDs and music CDs. Some will lend out laptops and e-readers, and others go a bit further.

The Hubbard Library has an award-winning Toy Lending library, along with loaning out exercise equipment, telescopes, traffic cones, ukuleles, cake pans, Nintendo Switches and VR equipment, amongst other things.

At all five Ann Arbor, Michigan library branches you can take home a metal detector, a detailed model of the human brain or a portable disc golf basket.

There’s more: you can also get framed art posters, as well as telescopes and microscopes.

The Library of Things in Sacramento, California loans out musical instruments, plus a screen printing kit to design your own T-shirts and a GoPro High Definition camera.

The Ottendorfer branch of the New York Public Library lends out American Girl dolls.

Library cardholders in North Haven, Connecticut can check out dozens of decorative cake pans and cookie cutters.

The Tool Lending Library in Oakland, has more than 5,000 tools for your home repairs and renovation projects. Portland, Maine has one, too.

And the Alaska Resources Library in Anchorage carries hundreds of stuffed animal specimens, skulls and pelts. The Boy Scouts come for the pelts, and if you’re planning a Harry Potter party, you bring home the stuffed snowy owl.