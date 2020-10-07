Len Rome’s Local Heath: Does the pandemic have you sitting more than usual?

Sitting for too long is not good for you and stretching is important throughout the day

(WYTV) – With some gyms closed and many of us working from home, the pandemic has made it more difficult to get in a daily workout.

Dani Johnson, a wellness physical therapist from The Mayo Clinic, suggests taking breaks every 30 to 45 minutes throughout your day to do some simple stretches.

“Our bodies can get stiff. You know, we’re always kind of in this hunched over position when we’re at our desks and working, so we really want to open up our chest. One way to do that is just by doing some simple shoulder rolls, so just bringing the shoulders back and down. Another really great activity you can do using a wall is just coming to the wall, putting the back of your hands up on the wall and just sliding your hands up and down, nice and slow.”

Your desk can be a great exercise tool as well.

Put your hands on the desk and stretch out so you’re moving your bottom back, bringing your arms forward.

Whether you try one of these stretches or take a break for a walk, all movement counts.