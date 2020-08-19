Len Rome’s Local Heath: Do you have maskne?

(WYTV) – Is the mask you’re supposed to be wearing doing something to your skin?

As we cover our mouths and noses to stop the coronavirus, some of us are uncovering a new problem — “maskne,” or mask-related acne.

Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal from the Cleveland Clinic says some masks aren’t very breathable and can trap hot air and other nasty things inside.

“Sweat, bacteria, heat, all of that accumulates and, essentially, creates the perfect storm for bacteria to multiply and that’s when we’re seeing acne.”

Try wearing a 100% cotton mask — it’s breathable. Clean it daily to wash away bacteria and sweat.

If you’re using a medical mask, change it each day and don’t wear heavy makeup under it because that may cause irritation and get trapped in your skin.

When you take your mask off for the night, wash your face with a gentle cleanser. Acne treatments can be irritating and drying, so using a gentle moisturizer at night is a good idea.