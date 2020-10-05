Len Rome’s Local Health: Your child’s risk of developing diabetes and how to prevent it

A new study says 1 in 5 adolescents has a risk of developing or having pre-diabetes

(WYTV) – The Centers for Disease Control says more than 84 million adults have pre-diabetes or elevated blood sugar levels. The American Medical Association says our children have it, too.

A new study says 1 in 5 adolescents has a risk of developing or having pre-diabetes, and 1 in 4 between the ages of 19 and 34 has pre-diabetes.

You lower your risk with healthy life style habits.

Dr. Eva Love says avoiding processed foods and adding more physical activity are great places to start.

“That can be implemented across the whole family because we know that data shows that if I can get a parent to engage with walking with a kid at the end of the day, that that’s going to create a more successful and sustainable outcome and truly reduce their risk, not just maybe even for that child but maybe for even those parents.”

Many things can cause a young person to develop diabetes, including genetics. Most of the time, though, you can lower your risk on your own.

Left unchecked, pre-diabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes, which puts people at high risk for major health problems, such as heart disease and stroke.