(WYTV)- Bumps, bruises, sprains, and strains, are just some of the minor injuries a young athlete could suffer when playing a sport.

But how can a parent tell if the injury is actually serious?

Any time a child is complaining of pain, take it seriously. Let’s start with a minor injury first, such as some swelling or bruising. Doctors say it’s okay to treat it at home.

“In terms of treatment at home, we always want to remember the pneumonic ‘price.’ So, protect the area, rest the area, ice the area, compress the area, and elevate the area,” said Dr. Michael Dakkak of the Cleveland Clinic.

When it comes to something such as a sprain, it may be worse than you think. Children are more likely to have a fracture than a sprain because their ligaments are stronger than their bones. Concussions are also tricky to detect.

They can include dizziness, fogginess, headaches, blurry vision, nausea, vomiting, and changes in behavior, that’s a doctor visit.

Kids may not want to admit how much pain they’re in, so it’s up to parents to be vigilant. If they’re grimacing when you’re examining the area, chances are they’re more hurt than they’re letting on.