(WYTV) – The American Heart Association tells us that we can all save a life by learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

It can double or triple a person’s chances of survival after a cardiac arrest. It’s a simple process, and both adults and children should know how to perform CPR.

It all has to do with time. Do not waste it.

“Nine out of 10 individuals who have cardiac arrest actually die and that’s because we can’t get to them fast enough to provide adequate CPR or defibrillator in a timely fashion,” said Dr. Tamanna Singh, a physician at the Cleveland Clinic.

First, make sure the scene is safe and call 911. If the person is unresponsive and not breathing it’s time to perform CPR.

Put one hand over the other on the middle of the chest and start doing compressions 100 to 120 times per minute. Be sure to push down two inches every time.