Len Rome’s Local Health: Worried about breastfeeding during the pandemic?

Some new mothers may be wondering if the virus can spread through breastmilk

(WYTV) – We’ve spoken many times about how breastfeeding has health benefits for both mom and baby, but now we’ve got the coronavirus to watch out for.

Some new mothers may be wondering if it’s safe to nurse during the pandemic.

The specialists in this field say yes — it is safe.

Dr. Tosin Goje, with the Cleveland Clinic, says even a mother who tests positive for coronavirus can still breastfeed.

“If she wants to breastfeed, she has the option of nursing directly or she could express the breastmilk. If she’s going to express the breastmilk, she needs to maintain universal precautions – wear a face covering or face mask, maintain hand hygiene, make sure that the breast pump is always cleaned based on the manufacturer’s recommendation.”

Scientific evidence suggests mothers with the virus are not going to transmit it through breastmilk.

We don’t know if breastfeeding will protect a baby from COVID-19, but breastfed infants are less likely to have severe respiratory symptoms in general.