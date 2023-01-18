(WYTV) — Trying to lose weight or break a bad habit? That means making a meaningful, lasting lifestyle change — and all that takes is willpower, right?

Let’s talk about weight loss in the new year and willpower. What is willpower?

According to Merriam-Webster, it’s the ability to control your actions, emotions or urges.

But when it comes to pushing away the potato chips or picking up the walking pace, it may not be easy. Many people may think, ‘I don’t have the willpower for that.’

“I think everybody has willpower. It’s not a matter of willpower — there are powerful forces causing us to eat more and to do less activity,” says Dr. Donald Hensrud, editor of “The Mayo Clinic Diet.”

It’s a matter of coming up with strategies to deal with the challenges. For example, you can’t just not eat. Come up with strategies to eat healthy, low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods and not just rely on willpower, you’ll fail. It’s important to be kind to yourself, too, and to ask yourself if you are ready for the challenge.

Remember, willpower alone will not work in the long term. It’s all a matter of changing habits and coming up with a new lifestyle.