(WYTV) — What does it take to make a meaningful, lasting lifestyle change? It takes a fair amount of willpower, right?

Doctors say you really can’t rely on willpower alone. Merriam-Webster defines it as the ability to control one’s own actions, emotions or urges.

When it comes to pushing away the potato chips and picking up the walking pace, it can be hard. Patients complain that they don’t have the willpower to lose weight.

“I think everybody has willpower,” said Dr. Donald Hensrud, editor of “The Mayo Clinic Diet.” “It’s not a matter of willpower, there are powerful forces causing us to eat more and to do less activity.”

It’s a matter of coming up with realistic strategies to deal with the challenges. You have to eat — you can’t stop eating — but your strategy should be to eat healthy, low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods: that’s the trick.

Willpower usually doesn’t work in the long term. It’s a matter of changing habits and coming up with new lifestyle changes that will fit the bill and help us manage weight as we move along.

One more thing: be kind to yourself, too, and ask yourself if you are ready for the

challenge.