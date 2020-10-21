Len Rome’s Local Health: Will Halloween masks prevent COVID-19 spread?

Not all masks are created equal, especially when it comes to COVID-19

(WYTV) – Are you going to send your child trick or treating next week? They have their costume masks so that should protect them from the coronavirus, right? Wrong.

It’s important to remember only certain masks are really effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, so don’t rely on a plastic Spiderman mask.

Dr. Kristin Englund, with The Cleveland Clinic, says one layer of cloth is OK but two layers are better, worn over the mouth and nose.

“We know that cloth masks that have two layers of cloth are the best way to protect yourself when you’re out trick-or-treating, so try to incorporate that as part of your costume. Try to find some cloth that matches your costume and make your own masks.”

How about a cloth mask and a traditional Halloween mask over that? Good luck taking a breath — it’ll probably be a tight fit. Just stick with a cloth mask and wear one.

Some with the virus don’t have symptoms but are still contagious.