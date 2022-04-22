(WYTV)- If you went out for the evening and woke up with a sudden bad stomach, your doctor might call it viral gastroenteritis.

You’d call it “stomach flu.” It’s a viral infection most often spread through contact or through contaminated food or water.

It can be quite severe for some people, but for most, it’s a few days of feeling unwell with nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. Drink lots of water and follow a bland diet.

“If you can’t keep water down, after 24 hours, it’s important to seek help. if you are able to keep some things down, but your symptoms persist after 48 to 72 hours, it’s also a wise idea to seek help from a medical professional,” said Dr. Jay-Sheree Allen of the Mayo Clinic.

Otherwise, stick to crackers or broth or flavored water and you’ll be fine. For the first couple of days, you may not feel like eating or drinking, and might feel very tired. But set a timer on your phone, if you must, to remind you it’s time to try to eat something, or it’s time to drink something to remain hydrated.

Dehydration can be a serious complication with stomach flu, especially for older adults and young children.