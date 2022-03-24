(WYTV)- Do you have any trouble falling asleep or staying asleep?

Sleep problems affect as many as 50 to 70 million adults in this county.

So when should you see a doctor for help? Sleep specialists say that if you have been having sleep issues for at least three months, then it’s time to get evaluated.

“Some patients will present earlier than that, but most of the patients who come to the sleep disorder center have had symptoms of a sleep disorder for years, if not decades. and again, not identifying those disorders can put you at a significant risk,” said Dr. Nancy Foldvary of the Cleveland Clinics.

Sleep does play a big role in your overall health, which is why it’s important to make sure you are getting a good night’s rest. If you don’t, it could affect your blood pressure, your weight and even your thinking and understanding, causing mood disorders and psychological distress.

If you’re not sure whether you have a sleep problem, the Cleveland Clinic offers a free smart phone app that can help determine your risk.