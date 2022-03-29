(WYTV)- The virus that brought you chickenpox can lie sleeping in your body’s nerve tissue for years.

Then, when you’re much older, up it pops as a disease called shingles.

Stress or a weakened immune system can bring it on.

You may be familiar with shingles, the viral infection that causes a painful rash, usually on your body’s torso. But did you know that shingles also can affect your eyes?

“Shingles around the eye typically involves the skin of the forehead and the skin of the upper lid. it can also involve the side of the nose or the tip of the nose,” said Keith Baratz of the Mayo Clinic.

Shingles usually affects only one side of your face. In addition to the telltale rash or blisters, patients often will have pink eye, swelling or even blurry vision. It can be painful, dangerous and last for a long time.

The key to overcoming eye shingles is quick diagnosis and aggressive treatment with an antiviral medicine.

Your doctor will watch you carefully, .and you should know we have a singles vaccine recommended for anyone over 50. It can prevent shingles or at least reduce its intensity.