(WYTV)- Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer.

It develops in the cells that produce the pigment in your skin that gives your skin its color, and usually, but not always on skin exposed to the sun.

Men are more likely to die from melanoma than women. And by the time a man is 50, the likelihood of developing melanoma increases every year, compared with women.

So how do you prevent it? The first thing you do is look.

“It’s very important to check your own skin. If you identify something that is new, that is changing and not resolving with simple moisturization in several weeks, I think it would be good to bring it to the attention of your physician,” said Dr. Aleksandar Sekulic of the Mayo Clinic.

The most common places for melanoma to pop up are the body parts exposed to the sun, including the face, back, arms and legs. The first signs are often a change to an existing mole or an unusual-looking growth on the skin. And then it can spread.



Try to cover up outside and sunscreen generously with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher.

One more tip: limiting your exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun and tanning beds will reduce your risk.