(WYTV)- In this country, four and a half million adults have chronic liver disease. It develops over time.

Hepatitis can bring it on, so can genetics, drinking too much or having cancer.

The liver is the largest internal organ in your body. We need it to control our metabolism, to help digest our food and it helps get rid of toxic substances in the body. Liver failure can happen quickly, or it could take it’s sweet time.

“Once liver disease advances, the only way we can reverse the process and give the patient their life back is by replacing the liver, ” said Dr. Bashar Aquel of the Mayo Clinic.

The liver can come from someone who has died but another option is a living liver, or rather a slice of a living liver that can regenerate. With living donor liver transplantation, both segments of the liver will grow back to almost the normal size within 90 days after the transplant operation. Becoming an organ donor can be as easy as checking a box on your driver’s license.

Chronic liver disease is different than acute liver disease, which can come on quickly and may appear after an injury or with a virus.