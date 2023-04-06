(WYTV)- Naloxone works by temporarily blocking the effects of opioids during an overdose.

The first thing to know is how to use it on someone having an overdose, even if this person is unconscious.

“You’re going to put that person on their side in the recovery position, make sure that your surroundings are safe, and then administer it by just putting it inside the nostril and giving it a squeeze,” said Dr. Holly Geyer of the Mayo Clinic.

Naloxone goes through the bloodstream, straight to the brain and binds to the opioid, preventing it from having any effect. But remember naloxone’s effects are temporary and may last only minutes. Calling 9-1-1 is critical. It is always a medical emergency if someone takes naloxone.

What makes opioids effective, is also what makes them dangerous…we can become addicted to them and overdose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opioids are now the main driver of drug overdose deaths in this country.