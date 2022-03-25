(WYTV)- Some people recovered from the coronavirus only to find they lost their sense of taste and smell.

That can happen with other viruses, but with COVID it’s worse.

As many as 40 percent of COVID patients notice some changes that can last for weeks, even months. Doctors recommend you try what they call olfactory retraining, you deliberately smell certain things, you challenge your nerves with different odors.

“And those substances are clove, lemon, eucalyptus and rose. and what we recommend is that patients smell these substances for 15 seconds, twice a day for several weeks or several months. and this has been associated with significant improvements in the ability to taste and smell,” said Dr. Greg Vanichkahorn.

Over time, roughly 95% of those people can expect improvement in taste and smell in less than a year. And with this olfactory retraining, they may come back even sooner. The nerves involved with taste and smell can heal and regrow it’s called neuroplasticity.

A non profit group provides the tools and support, it’s called abscent.org