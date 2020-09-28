Len Rome’s Local Health: What should you expect when you’re expecting in 2020?

(WYTV) – The coronavirus has changed almost everything, including the birth of a child. So what can you expect when you’re expecting in 2020?

To start, the hospital will most likely require women to wear a face covering and someone will ask about recent travel and health.

They will also likely test pregnant women for the coronavirus.

Dr. Tosin Goje, with the Cleveland Clinic, says it’s better to be upfront.

“They should start having the discussion as early as possible about expectations for labor and delivery. How their delivery is going to be different from the pre-COVID season. They might realize that by talking about it, it’s not as bad as what they think it is.”

Every hospital has its own testing policy for labor and delivery, so be sure to ask your doctor for details and expect the hospital to limit visitors during and after delivery.

A new mom may also want to connect with loved ones during labor and delivery via video chat. Check with your doctor and see what the hospital allows.