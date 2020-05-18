Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Len Rome’s Local Health: What is flash-freezing?

Daybreak

Frozen fruits and vegetables are often just as healthy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – There’s no question that fruits and vegetables are an important part of a heart-healthy diet and fresh produce is always a great choice.

But frozen fruits and vegetables are often just as healthy, maybe better.

Stephen Kopecky, M.D. of Cardiovascular Disease at The Mayo Clinic says if you flash-freeze certain fruits or certain vegetables, they can keep their nutrients better.

“We know once it’s picked a few weeks ago, it starts to decay and loses a lot of its nutrients. So studies have shown if you can flash-freeze something, it will retain its nutrients better because it retains its cellular integrity so the cells don’t get deformed,” said Dr. Kopecky.

Flash-freezing means produce is picked, blanched and quickly frozen to keep ice crystals from forming.

But not all produce in your store’s freezer section is flash-frozen, there’s no government requirement now to say this is flash-frozen, this is not or even to define it.

So for now, check the labels and you can look up brands online if you’re motivated to find produce that’s flash frozen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com