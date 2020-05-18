Len Rome’s Local Health: What is flash-freezing?

Frozen fruits and vegetables are often just as healthy

(WYTV) – There’s no question that fruits and vegetables are an important part of a heart-healthy diet and fresh produce is always a great choice.

But frozen fruits and vegetables are often just as healthy, maybe better.

Stephen Kopecky, M.D. of Cardiovascular Disease at The Mayo Clinic says if you flash-freeze certain fruits or certain vegetables, they can keep their nutrients better.

“We know once it’s picked a few weeks ago, it starts to decay and loses a lot of its nutrients. So studies have shown if you can flash-freeze something, it will retain its nutrients better because it retains its cellular integrity so the cells don’t get deformed,” said Dr. Kopecky.

Flash-freezing means produce is picked, blanched and quickly frozen to keep ice crystals from forming.

But not all produce in your store’s freezer section is flash-frozen, there’s no government requirement now to say this is flash-frozen, this is not or even to define it.

So for now, check the labels and you can look up brands online if you’re motivated to find produce that’s flash frozen.