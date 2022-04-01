(WYTV)- We brought this up recently: the long term affects of the coronavirus and we mentioned brain fog.

Let’s talk a little bit more about that.

While “brain fog” is not a medical condition, it’s a term we use for certain symptoms that can affect your ability to think. It means short-term memory loss, confusion and difficulty concentrating.

“What ‘brain fog’ is, is just kind of this feeling that you’re trying to do something and it’s taking more effort. It’s harder to do, you don’t feel like you’re picking up all of those details, almost if you’re driving through a fog,” said Billie Schultz, M.D. physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic.

While there is no one size fits all treatment, you can work on the areas that are most challenging.

It may mean going to a therapist and getting homework to try new strategies in your day to day life.

Because if the fog is affecting your life, you’ll have to face it.

The most important thing you can do as a patient is to talk honestly with your doctor about what you’re experiencing.