Len Rome’s Local Health: What is atopic dermatitis?

(WYTV)- Eczema is only a childhood skin condition, right?

No. Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, is common in kids, but it also happens to adults.

“Atopic dermatitis tends to be red, weepy, crusty, itchy, flaky patches, like oval or circular-shaped areas on the skin. Our skin is like a brick wall. And over time as we age, or genetically if we are predisposed to sensitive skin, it can look like a wicker basket more than a brick wall,” said Dermatologist Dr. Dawn Davis of the Cleveland Clinic.

We often see adult eczema in patches on areas of the body prone to friction or sweat such as where your waistband would sit, or where your socks or shoes would rub. Bathe regularly, hydrate your skin with a moisturizer and watch for infections.

If those self care tips don’t help, your dermatologist may prescribe topical or oral medications, or maybe other therapies.