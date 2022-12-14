(WYTV)- If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, oh yes, it’s still lingering out there. And you’re experiencing mild symptoms, you can likely recover at home.

Be sure to let your doctor know right away if you tested positive with an at-home test. Now, you’re dealing with the coronavirus but you feel like you have a cold or flu. Here’s the good news.

“Most cases of COVID-19 actually resolve without needing any kind of prescription medication or advanced care,” said Dr. Melanie Swift of the Mayo Clinic.

You should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your household during this time. You might experience fever, chills, sore throat and muscle pain. Get your rest, stay well hydrated, take a Tylenol for a fever.

Medications, such as Paxlovid, are available for people with certain risk factors, so check with your doctor right away to see if you are eligible.

If you find that you’re having trouble breathing, you need to get medical attention. Chest pain or pressure in the chest is another reason to stop with the self-care and get professional help.