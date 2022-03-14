(WYTV)- Your dentist has no doubt told you to keep your gums healthy. Now we’re learning that the bacteria in your mouth could contribute to a common skin condition, psoriasis.

More than 8 million Americans suffer from psoriasis. The cause remains largely a mystery. But a key to improving your skin may begin with your mouth.

Doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center asked patients about their oral hygiene and found a link between poor gum health and more severe psoriasis.

“We know that patients who have poor gum health, periodontitis, have a higher prevalence of pathogenic bacteria in the first place,” said Dr. Benjamin Kaffenberger of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Want to deal with your psoriasis? Brush and floss, maintain a healthy weight, avoid alcohol and smoking and get plenty of fruit in your diet.

Sorry, there is no cure for psoriasis, but researchers are always looking into different treatments and how diet and lifestyle play a role.