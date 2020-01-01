Len Rome’s Local Health: What can new moms do to promote healthy postpartum care?

They are too often focused on their new baby to worry about their own health needs, and that can be a mistake

(WYTV) — Anxious new moms spend nine months making sure they’re healthy as their baby develops, but what about after delivery?

New moms should put a little more focus on themselves.

After childbirth, women can go through some tough physical and emotional challenges.

They are too often focused on their new baby to worry about their own health needs, and that can be a mistake.

“Don’t corner yourself into all these positions where you have to feel perfect. There’s no perfect mom out there.If you’re taking good care of your baby, then you are a great mom,” said Obstetrician Dr. Megan Gray.

Many news moms admit they feel overwhelmed or depressed. Seeing a doctor is critical if a mom thinks she might have postpartum anxiety.

Sometimes, the best and most overlooked treatment is simply giving yourself a break as a new mom.

Doctors call this time after that first birth the 4th trimester. If new moms to be go into it knowing what to expect and having a support plan will help postpartum care.