Len Rome’s Local Health: What can breastfeeding do for you?

Doctors say breastfeeding is definitely worth trying at least the first couple of weeks

(WYTV) – We offer an update this morning to breastfeeding moms, what it can do for them when we already know the health benefits for baby.

The American Medical Association says moms who breast-fed infants through their baby’s first birthday saw the most benefit.

The risk for mom developing diabetes later in life was cut by 30%; the risk for high blood pressure was cut by 13%.

Dr. Kathryn Goebel from The Cleveland Clinic says that it’s just one more way to help keep yourself healthy.

“Certainly we know that avoiding alcohol and smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and exercise routine can help to reduce your risk for blood pressure issues and for diabetes, but breastfeeding is one more thing that you can do for your long-term health while getting all the other benefits for both yourself and your baby.”

When women breast-feed, their bodies release the hormone oxytocin, which reduces stress and decreases blood pressure.

Keeping blood pressure under control also helps reduce the risk of diabetes.

