(WYTV) — Do you tend to spread out your exercise through the week, do something each day?

Or do you tend to concentrate it, and condense any workouts you do into just several days? Which way is better?

The answer is: they’re both OK. If you don’t have a lot of time, stacking your weekly exercise into a couple of days is fine — call yourself a “weekend warrior.”

Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week.

“We don’t expect people that have gone from a sedentary activity of not doing anything to jumping into 150 minutes a week,” said Dr. Wes Troyer, doctor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Mayo Clinic. “So taking days of break in between, assessing how your body responds to that activity.”

Repeating the same motions or ramping up too quickly could lead to trouble. You could develop what physical therapists call overuse injuries as well as inflammation and the pain that comes with it.

If you take a couple of days off and you’re still hurting, maybe hurting enough to lose sleep, see your doctor.