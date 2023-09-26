(WYTV)- New parents and new babies, they bond, it’s good for everyone.

But sometimes, there is distance between them, a camera can help.

Research from the Cleveland Clinic shows how a webcam in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU as it’s called, helped new parents get to know their babies virtually and eased their worries, rescued them from the mental distress of not having their baby at home.

“Our finding that on the days the parents were not able to come in, but they logged in more just shows that you know, it was really helpful for the parents, the webcams, to bond with their children,” said Dr. Anirudha Das of the Cleveland Clinic.

A stay in this intensive care can range from days to months, making it hard for parents to visit their newborn every day. The researchers studied 59 infants and how their families used a 24/7 webcam. Parents logged in more on days they weren’t able to visit and families who lived more than 15 miles away had more logins.

And parents who were depressed and anxious still logged into the webcam.

St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman has such a webcam in its NICU. Daybreak brought you that story this past July.