(WYTV)- Some of us are still working from home, and more of us are complaining about how our feet hurt after a day of this.

Why the pain?

Podiatrists said that one of the main reasons behind this is that a lot of people don’t think to wear shoes inside the house. What should you be wearing on your feet at home to prevent foot pain?

“Shoes to wear inside the home when you’re working would be a great athletic shoe that has a great arch support or a deep heel counter, so your foot doesn’t roll inside the shoe when you’re walking. It helps with what we call pronation so that your foot doesn’t fall to the inside when you walk,” said Dr. Joy Rowland of the Cleveland Clinic.

Protect your feet from hard surfaces such as wood and tile. Going barefoot at home, you’re walking directly on your bone structure with no shock absorption, which can lead to foot pain.

One more tip: take off your shoes and socks when you’re seated…put them back on when you get up if you find that your feet are too hot or are sweating.