(WYTV) – The weather is warm and we’re getting outside a lot for picnics and barbecues with lots of comfort food, second helpings all around. Much of it is fried or eggs and egg dishes, sugar drinks and more. With that, up goes your blood pressure.

Unless you eat this comfort food in moderation, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and sweet tea; the food high in saturated fats, salts and loaded with added sugar are all risk factors for hypertension.

Dr. Ivan Porter, II, a physician of nephrology at the Mayo Clinic, said you can control high blood pressure.

“If you can change the way you approach your diet, you can certainly change the impact that high blood pressure can have on your health,” he said. “Look at the calories that they’re getting from sugar-sweetened beverages and try to eliminate that as a start.”