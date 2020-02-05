Len Rome’s Local Health: Walking to lower heart risks

New research from the American Heart Association suggests that those who live in walking-friendly areas may be able to lower their risk for future heart disease

(WYTV) – Doctors are always telling the public to get out and walk around the neighborhood, but it helps to have a neighborhood to walk around in.

“It really is consistent with what globally we’re looking at and that is promoting physical activity any way you can get it, and that includes the area you live in and considering that as a major source of physical activity and exercise, that can benefit your heart health, your overall cardiovascular health and your overall long-term cardiovascular area,” said Erik Van Iterson from the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors recommend 150 minutes, which is two and a half hours, of moderate-intensity exercise every week for heart health and consistent walking is a great way to reach that goal.

Whether your neighborhood is a place to walk or not, you should try to work some physical activity into your day whenever you can.