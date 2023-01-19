(WYTV)- Winter weather tends to bring more people into the emergency room and wrist injuries are one of the biggest reasons.

Walking on ice and snow is treacherous to say the least.

Slipping sliding and falling become a problem. You want to brace your fall and you put out your hand, and then crack! But avoiding a wrist injury when you fall on ice is difficult.

“I think when we fall, it’s a split-second. decision of how we’re going to fall. And the problem is if you fall onto your wrist, there’s a high chance of a wrist fracture. If you fall down, for example, on your hip, then there’s a hip fracture,” said Dr. Sanj Kakar of the Mayo Clinic.

Hand and wrist surgeons always see more fractured wrists right after winter storms, especially among older people: their bones may be weak over time because of osteoporosis. In most cases, four to six weeks in a cast to let the bone heal is the best treatment, assuming it’s lined up OK, but sometimes surgery is necessary.

If you have to walk in snow or on ice, it’s best to slow down and have something or someone to hold on to in case you start to fall.